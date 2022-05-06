MANILA—The United States Senate on Friday (Manila time) confirmed the White House's pick for the next US Ambassador to the Philippines, MaryKay Carlson.

The Senate Cloakroom tweeted the high chamber's confirmation of Carlson as the next top US envoy in Manila.

Confirmed by voice vote: Executive Calendar #900 MaryKay Loss Carlson, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of the Philippines. — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) May 5, 2022

Kristie Kenney, who served as the first female US Ambassador to the Philippines from 2006 to 2010, tweeted her enthusiasm over Carlson's new assignment.

"Pinoy pals - get ready to welcome a fabulous US Ambassador to the Philippines, MaryKay Carlson!" Kenney tweeted.

Pinoy pals - get ready to welcome a fabulous US Ambassador to the Philippines, MaryKay Carlson! https://t.co/wlRKpCFskP — Kristie Kenney (@KristieKenney) May 6, 2022

US President Joe Biden earlier nominated Carlson, who served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Heather Variava has been ad interim Chargé d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Manila since last September.

Carlson had been Deputy Chief of Mission in New Delhi, India for 3 years. She was Chargé d’Affaires for 10 months, the White House said.

According to the White House website, she has been in foreign service since 1985 and won numerous accolades for her work.

