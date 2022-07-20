What Cayetano wants Marcos to highlight in first SONA

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN New/File

MANILA — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. should be “honest” when he delivers his first State of the Nation (SONA) on Monday, according to Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, his "political nemesis" in the 2016 vice presidential race.

Cayetano said Marcos should inform the people of the true state of the nation, along with his proposed solutions to the nation’s challenges.

“He can be very honest na, 'Heto ang mga problema ng bansa', kasi inabutan niya 'yan as president. But what we need is the creativity and innovation in facing it,” he said.

Cayetano believes it is also time for the Marcos administration to work for the return of proper “etiquette” not just in social media but also in the daily lives of the people.

It is time to remind Filipinos, especially children, that cursing and disrespecting women, which the nation saw repeatedly in the Duterte administration, should be stopped, he said.

“Etiquette sa social media. Do we really have a curriculum o module man lang? Have we come together to say na ‘Okay guys, hindi okay magmura.’ Tapos na yung period na may nagmumura tayong pangulo,” said Cayetano, who was the vice presidential running mate and one of the foreign ministers of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The lawmaker further said it is time to forget politics and unite.

“Isa pang challenge is to stop the division... Hanggang ngayon, meron pa ring hindi nakaka-move on after the elections. The issues are there… but time to work together,” Cayetano said.

During the 2016 vice presidential elections, Cayetano highlighted in the debates the Marcos family’s issues of corruption and ill-gotten wealth.

