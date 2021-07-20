On Eid'l Adha, Duterte reminds Filipinos sacrifices 'have profound value, meaning'

Filipino Muslims exit the Golden Mosque in Quiapo after the Salat al-eid (Eid prayers) in celebration of Eid Al Adha in Manila on July 20, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday reminded Muslims that sacrifices "have profound value and meaning," as they celebrated Eid'l Adha or Islam's Feast of Sacrifice.

Eid al Adha, a regular holiday, commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim to follow Allah's command to sacrifice his son.

"This significant occasion continues to serve as a testament to the unyielding faith of the Muslim community. Its narrative remains a fervent reminder to people that, even amidst life’s difficulties and challenges, our sacrifices have profound value and meaning," Duterte said in a statement.

"It is my sincere hope that our Muslim brothers and sisters will find renewed faith and spirituality, especially when called to emulate Ibrahim’s devotion to his belief. I stand in solidarity with you in pursuing our shared goal of building a society that transcends religious, political and cultural barriers," he added.

Eid'l Adha is traditionally celebrated with a pilgrimage to Islam's holiest city Mecca, by doing acts of charity, and by having a feast.



Eid'l Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, is the other great feast of Islam.



The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos estimates that Muslims make up around 10 percent of the Philippines' 100-million population.



FROM THE ARCHIVES