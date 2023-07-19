MANILA — The Supreme Court has ordered the Makati City government to pay the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) a total of P1.26 billion in deficiency taxes plus interests covering the years 1999 to 2001 and 2002 to 2004.

In a resolution dated March 15, 2023 which was released by the high court Tuesday, the SC Third Division dismissed both Makati City government’s petition and its motion to dismiss the case.

The Makati City government had questioned the assessment the BIR issued all the way to the high court.

Of the total sum, P1.05 billion in deficiency taxes cover the years 1999 to 2001 while P217.81 million in deficiency taxes were from 2002 to 2004.

The Supreme Court, however, ordered the BIR to deduct P400 million and P302 million that the Makati City government had paid earlier.

It also imposed a deficiency interest at 20 percent per annum, delinquency interest at 20 percent per annum and another 12 percent delinquency interest.

ABS-CBN News has reached out to the Makati City government for comment but has yet to receive a response.

The Makati City government can still file a motion for reconsideration.