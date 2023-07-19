MANILA - The Philippine National Police believes their organization will not be affected by the proposed reforms under the Military and Uniformed Personnel (MUP) pension system.

According to PNP Spokesperson Police Colonel Jean Fajardo, they still reach their recruitment quota even as several personnel have applied for early or optional retirement.

Data from the PNP showed there are 1,793 personnel who have availed of optional retirement this year, while there were 2,449 personnel who retired early last year.

"Hindi naman siguro maapektuhan yung PNP as a whole as an organization, because normally naman talaga may mga nakas-chedule naman tayong mag-retire. And even prior to the enactment nitong MUP ay meron naman talaga tayong uniformed personnel who opt to retire prior to their mandatory retirement," Fajardo said, adding the organization also have attrition quota requirements to address possible manpower shortage due to retirements.

(The PNP might not be affected as a whole because normally we have those who are scheduled to retire and even prior to the enactment of MUP, we already have uniformed personnel who opt to retire prior to their mandatory retirement.)

Fajardo however admitted that some PNP personnel have some questions about the MUP pension system reforms and that is why they continue with their information drive.

"We must admit marami pong may agam-agam doon sa mga pulis na mababawasan yung kanilang pension at magkakaroon ng substantial decrease doon sa kanilang mga take home because kailangan nga natin mag-contribute... Doon sa mga nag aapply ng early retirement, I understand meron pong mga pulis na mag-aavail ng early retirement

because nga yung kanilang pangamba na maabutan sila ng implementation nitong adjustment sa MUP but nonetheless because of the current and continuing consultation ay napapaliwanagan naman po yung ating mga pulis," she added.

(We must admit many have questions about it, like the cops are worried about their pension and their take home because they will be required to contribute...Those who applied for early retirements, I understand some of them availed of early retirement because they are worried about the implementation of the MUP adjustment but nonetheless because of the current and continuing consultation, the police are given more information.)

In the initial proposal, the MUP pension system reform would include the removal of automatic indexation in the pension, and the implementation of mandatory contribution for military personnel.

- report from Raya Capulong, ABS-CBN News



RELATED VIDEO