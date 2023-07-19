MANILA — The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday said it was "deeply disappointed" with the International Criminal Court's (ICC) ruling to proceed with its investigation of former President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody drug war after denying the Philippine government's appeal against it.

In a statement, the DOJ said the ICC decision to green-light the probe "disregards the principle of complementarity under international law" and "undermines the sovereignty of the Philippines."

"The ICC's rejection of our appeal is based on a flawed interpretation of its own jurisdiction. It fails to acknowledge that the Philippines has a functioning and capable domestic legal system that is fully capable of investigating and prosecuting crimes within its jurisdiction," the DOJ said.

The department also underscored the dissenting opinions of 2 of the ICC's 5-judge panel, saying that they "rightly recognize the Philippines' commitment to upholding the rule of law and maintaining an independent and effective legal system."

"We remain committed to investigating and prosecuting any crimes that fall within our jurisdiction, and our domestic legal system is fully capable of doing so. We call upon the ICC to respect the principles of international law, particularly the principle of complementarity, which ensures that national authorities take precedence in handling criminal matters," the DOJ said.

"We urge the ICC to reconsider its decision and recognize the Philippines' unwavering commitment to the rule of law and the pursuit of justice," it added.

Duterte himself "shrugged off" the ruling, echoing the DOJ's statements of the Philippines being an "independent and sovereign state."

"[Duterte] has time and again said that because of this, he will face all his accusers anytime but before Philippine courts and before Filipino judges only," his counsel and former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.

The ruling has also earned mixed reactions from some government agencies, as well as former and incumbent senators.

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to look at the ruling as an opportunity to "give better meaning" to his commitment to ensure a "high-level of accountability for human rights violations," a vow he made at the start of his presidency.

“CHR is willing, ready, and able to assist the government so it may better comply with its obligations to respect, protect, and fulfill the human rights of all, especially the vulnerable and aggrieved,” the CHR said.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros also said she hoped the Marcos administration would cooperate with the ICC probe "so that true justice is obtained," despite previous pronouncements from Marcos himself denouncing the investigation.

Former Sen. Leila de Lima, a staunch Duterte critic, described the ruling as "justice falling hard on Duterte and his cohorts."

"Now it is Duterte's time to answer for his crimes against God and the Filipino people. Soon it will also be his moment to plead for mercy, once his world gets as small as the ICC prison cell that is already waiting for him in The Hague," said de Lima, who has been jailed for drug-related charges since 2017.

But Sen. Francis Tolentino said ICC prosecutors and investigators may be blocked by immigration officials if they set foot in the Philippines.

"Hindi nga sila makakapasok daw e. Hanggang Immigration lang sila... The Immigration deportation is under the DOJ. So baka ilabas na nila iyong boarding pass nila pabalik," he said.

—With reports from Mike Navallo, Adrian Ayalin, and Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News

