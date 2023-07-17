Departing passengers queue before the immigration counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on July 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Office for Transportation Security (OTS) said Monday the footwear removal policy is being strictly implemented among travelers at the airport's final security screening checkpoints nationwide.

"This policy remains to be effective in detecting prohibited items including explosives and other dangerous materials that may be concealed inside the footwear. This shall be the norm regardless of the security condition level, and even when the threat is low," OTS Administrator Undersecretary Ma.O Aplasca said in a statement posted on the agency's Facebook account.

"We have to be proactive. Hindi na natin dapat hintayin na magkaroon pa ng threat before we implement it."

While the policy is a long-standing one, some travelers aired out their confusion as they note there were times it was not implemented.

"Noong papunta ng Singapore, pinatanggal ['yung sapatos]. Nagulat nga rin ako ba't pinatanggal... noong 2014 at 2019, wala namang ganoon," said Jeck Agulto, a frequent traveler.

The policy is not exclusive to international travelers as even domestic flyers, such as Alicia Brady who arrived in Manila from Davao, were subjected to the policy.

Aplasca appealed to the public to bear with them so that they could "achieve what we are ought to do, securing the global transportation system with our international counterparts."

The OTS urged the public to wear easily removable footwear "to avoid complex lacing or buckling to expedite the screeening process."

— With reports from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

