MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Wednesday launched an online platform that aims to make some of its services more accessible and convenient for foreign tourists.

Called "eServices," the platform would allow travelers to submit online applications for the following.

• Tourist visa extension

• Waiver of exclusion grounds for arriving unaccompanied minors

• Emigration clearance certificate

• Dual citizenship

Tourist visa extension is one of the common transactions of the BI for foreigners who wish to stay longer in the country, the bureau said.

“Visa extension is really one of the highlights of our eServices, given its impact on Philippine Tourism. We all know that the DOT (Department of Tourism) has recently launched the country’s new slogan, that’s why we are finding ways to make it easy for everyone to love our country more,” BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said.

“Our eServices allows our visitors to comply with their immigration requirements from the comfort of their own homes, hotels, or even by the beach. This would definitely aid in boosting tourism, which is one of the main thrusts of the President,” he said in a press release.

