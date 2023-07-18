Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs chairperson Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, during the continuation of the inquiry into the alleged involvement of high-ranking officers of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the P6.7-billion Manila drug bust. Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB

MANILA -- Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, the former police chief who spearheaded the previous administration's bloody drug war, shrugged off Tuesday the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to proceed with its investigation into the program's alleged human rights violations.

"Wala. Deadma lang. Hahaha. Wala lang. Hayaan mo lang sila anong gusto nilang gawin, hindi naman natin sila puwedeng diktahan, at the same time hindi nila tayo puwedeng diktahan... Wala akong pakialam sa kanila," Dela Rosa told Radyo 630.

The ICC earlier today ruled that it would proceed with its investigation on the killings during former President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody drug war, denying the Philippine government's appeal on the contrary.

Dela Rosa continues to defend the controversial anti-drug campaign, saying they did it for the Filipino people, especially the youth.

"Basta ginawa namin yung war on drugs hindi naman pang-sarili namin, hindi para yumaman kami, kundi para sa kapakanan ng mga sambayanang pilipinas at kabataan," he said.

Officially, 6,181 people were killed in Duterte's "war on drugs" but rights group say that up to 30,000 may have been killed, some innocent victims, and that corruption was rife among security forces that acted with impunity.

The Marcos administration had shunned the ICC probe, with President Marcos himself saying that the court had "no jurisdiction" in the Philippines and its investigation being a "threat to our sovereignty."



