Home  >  News

Teleradyo

'Deadma lang': Bato 'unbothered' by ICC's insistence to probe drug war

Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 18 2023 06:12 PM

Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs chairperson Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, during the continuation of the inquiry into the alleged involvement of high-ranking officers of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the P6.7-billion Manila drug bust. Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB
Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs chairperson Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, during the continuation of the inquiry into the alleged involvement of high-ranking officers of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the P6.7-billion Manila drug bust. Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB

MANILA -- Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, the former police chief who spearheaded the previous administration's bloody drug war, shrugged off Tuesday the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to proceed with its investigation into the program's alleged human rights violations.

"Wala. Deadma lang. Hahaha. Wala lang. Hayaan mo lang sila anong gusto nilang gawin, hindi naman natin sila puwedeng diktahan, at the same time hindi nila tayo puwedeng diktahan... Wala akong pakialam sa kanila," Dela Rosa told Radyo 630.

The ICC earlier today ruled that it would proceed with its investigation on the killings during former President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody drug war, denying the Philippine government's appeal on the contrary.

Dela Rosa continues to defend the controversial anti-drug campaign, saying they did it for the Filipino people, especially the youth.

"Basta ginawa namin yung war on drugs hindi naman pang-sarili namin, hindi para yumaman kami, kundi para sa kapakanan ng mga sambayanang pilipinas at kabataan," he said.

Officially, 6,181 people were killed in Duterte's "war on drugs" but rights group say that up to 30,000 may have been killed, some innocent victims, and that corruption was rife among security forces that acted with impunity.

The Marcos administration had shunned the ICC probe, with President Marcos himself saying that the court had "no jurisdiction" in the Philippines and its investigation being a "threat to our sovereignty." 


RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Senate   senator   Bato dela Rosa   Ronald Dela Rosa   war on drugs   drugs   ICC   International Criminal Court   drug war   ICC probe   human rights   EJK   EJKs   justice   Rodrigo Duterte   ANC  