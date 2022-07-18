Pedestrians walk at a crossing in Makati City on July 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Philippines recorded 14,640 new COVID-19 cases in the previous week, reflecting about a 40-percent increase from a week before, the Department of Health said Monday.

The country logged an average of 2,091 per day from July 11 to 17, according to the DOH's latest bulletin.

A total of 589 or 8.7 percent of COVID-19 patients in hospitals were in severe and critical condition. The figure is higher than the previous week's 555 severe and critical patients, but comprised the same ratio (8.7 percent) of COVID-19 hospital admissions at the time.

A total of 481 or 18.3 percent of 2,630 intensive care unit (ICU) beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied as of Sunday, the DOH said.

Of the additional infections during the week, 35 were severe and critical.

During the past week, the DOH said it verified one more COVID-related fatality, citing late encoding of death information. The death occurred in October 2021.

Some 71 million people have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 15.5 million have received their booster shots.

The country's COVID positivity rate for July 10 to 16 is at 11.8 percent, higher than the 9.7 percent recorded the previous week, according to Edson Guido, head of the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team.

‘Small waves’ of increases in COVID-19 cases are possible in the Philippines until the last quarter of 2022, said Professor Jomar Rabajante of the University of the Philippines (UP) Pandemic Response Team.