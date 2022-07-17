Consumers purchase various learning materials from a school supplies store in Divisoria, Manila on July 14, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines on Sunday recorded 2,560 new COVID-19 cases and no new death, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed.

This is the fourth straight day that new cases breached the 2,000-mark, ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said.

The number of people currently positive for the coronavirus stood at 19,873, the highest since April 18, Guido added.

The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 3,733,101.

Of the additional cases reported during the day, 988 were from Metro Manila, the DOH said.

The positivity rate for July 10 to 16 is at 11.8 percent, higher than the 9.7 percent recorded the previous week, Guido also said.

The country's first COVID-19 infection was reported on Jan. 30, 2020, involving a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

The DOH data showed that the total number of COVID-related deaths in the country has reached 60,641.

Total recoveries, meanwhile, stood at 3,652,587.

Some 71 million people, or 91 percent of the target population, have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, around 15 million of whom have received their booster shots.

Metro Manila and dozens of other areas will stay under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 until July 17, Malacañang said, as the inter-agency task force (IATF) is set to review the coronavirus situation next week.

Under Alert 1, all indoor establishments and public transport may operate at 100 percent capacity, but only for those with full vaccination status.

Authorities continue to remind the public to follow minimum health protocols, especially on wearing face masks.

