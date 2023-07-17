The logo of "Bagong Pilipinas," the newly launched governance brand of the Marcos Jr. administration. Official Gazette

MANILA -- The Marcos administration’s new governance slogan “Bagong Pilipinas" has drawn mixed reactions from both the Senate majority and minority blocs.

Under the July 3 Memorandum Circular, the Office of the President directs all government institutions, including state universities and colleges, to use "Bagong Pilipinas" in their programs and projects.

The new governance slogan, however, pushed Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III to ask if: “LOGO-vernance nalang ba tayo ngayon?”

For Sen. Francis Escudero, the new slogan comes to him as “inspiring” and signals a “new beginning.”

It’s up for the President if he wants to introduce a new campaign slogan, the senator said.

“That’s his call… but to be fair, it's inspiring," Escudero said.

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva likewise received the new slogan positively, seeing the move as something that shows the Marcos administration’s objectives for the nation.

“For me, the slogan clearly sets the direction and objectives that the Marcos administration wants to accomplish. We are one with President Bongbong Marcos in ensuring that the government puts the welfare and interests of Filipinos first through good governance,” Villanueva said.

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada said it is normal for any initiative to receive varying opinions.

“It is essential to note that the Bagong Pilipinas brand of governance and leadership is not simply about superficial image-building. It is about cultivating a culture of good governance and progressive leadership across all levels of government," he said.

But for Sen. Risa Hontiveros, any new slogan or rebranding must be seconded by progress and other positive outcomes.

And for a “Martial Law baby” like her, she said the term “Bagong Pilipinas” reminds her of the “Bagong Lipunan” government slogan, which brings a lot of painful memories to Filipinos.

“Bagong Pilipinas sounds too much like Bagong Lipunan at alam naman nating kung gaano kahindi naging bago yung lipunan na iyon dahil hanggang sa ngayon, yung legasiya niya ng paglabag sa karapatang-pantao yung pandarambong sa pera ng mamamayan at gobyerno ay hindi pa nga resolved," she said.

