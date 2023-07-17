LOOK: 'Ibong Adarna' spotted in Mount Apo

A bird associated with "Ibong Adarna" was spotted in Mount Apo. Kemuel Libre, DENR-PAMBCS XI

A famous Philippine bird was spotted not in the Kingdom of Berbania, but in the tropical forest of the Philippines' highest mountain Mount Apo.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Davao region said on Friday, July 14, that the Philippine Trogon (Harpactes ardens) also known as "Ibong Adarna" can also be found in the dormant stratovolcano located in Southern Mindanao region.

Kemuel Libre of DENR-Protected Area Management and Biodiversity Conservation Section (PAMBCS) XI captured some photos of the said female bird perched on one of Mount Apo's trees.

The female "Ibong Adarna" possesses subdued shades of mustard-yellow underparts and an olive-brown head, while the male Philippine Trogon displays bright colors.

"They feed on insects and fruits and shelters on tree hollows. Being reluctant to people, they found bliss in the darker portions of our forests," DENR XI said.

The elusive, long-tailed avian is endemic or can only be found in the Philippines and is associated with the famous lore "Ibong Adarna" as this 1941 film's central figure.

DENR XI urged the public to help them protect and preserve the iconic bird.

Mount Apo is currently closed to trekkers from June to August as DENR implements annual off-season to allow its flora and fauna to spawn in an “undisturbed space and time.”

June to August is also the breeding or mating period of some bird species in the wild.

— Report from Hernel Tocmo