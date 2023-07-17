Habagat rains continue over parts of Philippines

RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — The southwest monsoon or habagat will continue to bring rains over some parts of the Philippines, state weather bureau PAGASA said Monday.

Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro will experience occasional rains, the weather agency said in its 24-hour bulletin issued at 4 a.m.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms lash Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Mimaropa, the rest of Central Luzon, and Western Visayas, PAGASA said.

The rest of the country meantime will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, it added.

PAGASA weather forecaster Robert Badrina told TeleRadyo Serbisyo that sunny weather could be expected on Tuesday or Wednesday following rainy days.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.