DOH logs 1,938 COVID-19 cases from July 10-16

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 1,938 COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health's latest case bulletin showed Monday.

From July 10-16, an average of 277 daily infections were reported in the country, which is 23 percent lower compared to the previous week.

Of the latest infections, some 25 cases were considered severe or critical, the DOH's latest case bulletin showed.

As of Monday, a total of 324 cases or 8.8 percent of total COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the agency added.

At least 234 or 10.4 percent of intensive care unit beds for COVID patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was 16 percent.

During the past week, a total of 26 deaths were verified by the DOH.

Of this number, 19 occurred in July 2023, 5 in June 2023 and 2 in May 2023.

Based on the DOH's tracker, the Philippines has 5,681 active COVID-19 cases as of July 17.

More than 3 years since the pandemic broke out, some 4.170 million coronavirus infections have been recorded in the country. At least 66,510 people have succumbed to the virus.

