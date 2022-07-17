Number of dengue cases in Negros Occidental rise

BACOLOD CITY — Negros Occidental has logged a 700-percent increase in dengue cases on June 26-July 2 compared to the same period last year, authorities said.

With 185 cases, the province posted the highest number of dengue infections in Western Visayas, records from the Department of Health in Region 6 (DOH-6) showed.

Antique province comes at a close second with 178 cases, followed by Iloilo with 114 cases.

The DOH-6 is sending a response team to help Negros Occidental control the surge in cases.

"I understand we are number 1 now as to the cases of dengue. We try to do something about the situation so we can control the uptick," Governor Eugenio Jose "Bong" Lacson said in Hiligaynon, admitting that the increase has reached an alarming level.

Health authorities reported 574 new dengue cases in the region during the period, bringing the total number to 5,057 for the first half of 2022.

Negros Occidental and Iloilo have recorded three deaths each while Antique has one from June 26 to July 2. Since January, the death toll in the region has reached 31.

— Report from Angelo Angolo

