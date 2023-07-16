Satellite image. 📷: PAGASA

MANILA — A low pressure area has formed east of Mindanao on Sunday, according to the state weather bureau.

It will enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) and may intensify into a storm within 24-48 hours, PAGASA said.

If it intensifies into a storm, it will be named Egay and will move northwestward in the direction of the Northern Luzon.

Weather forecast for the upcoming week

The southwest monsoon or habagat is expected to affect the country's weather anew as it is poised to bring thunderstorms to Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, the state weather bureau said.

This, after tropical storm Dodong left the PAR on Saturday.

Parts of Visayas are forecast to experience occasional rains due to the southwest monsoon's influence while some parts of Mindanao are expected to have rainshowers, according to PAGASA's 4 p.m. weather forecast Sunday.

The state weather bureau also noted in its gale warning that Dodong (international name Talim) is still able to enhance the southwest monsoon even though it has exited the PAR.

The habagat will also re-intensify around mid-week due to the weather disturbance to the west and by weekend will be pulled by the disturbance from the east approaching Luzon.

