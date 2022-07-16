Screengrab from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s July 16 vlog.

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday reiterated the importance of COVID-19 vaccination and boosters, saying this was essential in his recovery from his second bout with the deadly virus.

Marcos, who recently finished his 7-day isolation after catching COVID-19, said in his latest vlog that he had slight fever and itchy throat last week. If it weren't for his vaccine and booster, he said, his symptoms might have been worse.

"Kukunin ko ang pagkakataon na ito para ihayag ang importansya ng pagbabakuna at lalo na ng mga booster shot. Ito nga ang pangalawang COVID ko," the 64-year-old Marcos said.

"Pero sa tingin ko, kung hindi dahil sa vaccine at booster shot ay siguradong mas malubha ang naging tama ko at aking pakiramdam... hindi na talaga siya bumaba sa aking baga at naging kumplikado," he added.

Marcos said his administration will launch a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination and booster campaign so the country could continue reopen the economy.

The booster campaign will also prepare the country for in-person classes, he said.

"'Yan ang mensaheng pinagtutulungan namin ngayon sa tulong ng DOH, DILG, DepEd, isusulong ang malawakang kampanya ulit para sa pagbabakuna sa booster shot," said Marcos.

"Kung magtatagumpay ang kampanyang ito, tuloy na tuloy na 'yan."

He clarified, however, that he is not making booster shots mandatory.

"Hindi naman na talagang kailangang isabatas ito dahil malaya pa rin tayong mamili para sa ating kalusugan," he added.

Marcos earlier said his government is looking into the possibility of making anti-virus mask wearing "optional" when things get better. He also vowed that wide lockdowns would no longer be enforced.

Nearly 70.7 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, data from the Department of Health showed.

Over 15 million of those, meanwhile, have gotten their boosters.

The Philippines is currently experiencing a rise in new COVID-19 infections amid the presence of more transmissible variants and the population's waning immunity, the health department had said.

WATCH