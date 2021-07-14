UP releases 2021 college admission results

The UP Oblation is lit up at the start of the Pag-iilaw 2020 on November 27, 2020 in UP Diliman as the university ushers in the Christmas season. This year’s theme is 'Abot Kamay, Abot Tanaw' and honors frontliners and members of the UP community that help others during the ongoing pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The University of the Philippines released Thursday the results of applications for college admission for Academic Year 2021 to 2022.

To manage online traffic, the UP Office of Admissions is encouraging applicants to visit the application portal according to the time slot corresponding to the first letter of their surname.

The following is the schedule set by UP:

8:00am – 10:59am – A to F

11:00am – 1:59pm – G to M

2:00pm – 4:59pm – N to S

5:00pm – 7:59pm – T to Z

8:00pm – 7:59am – A to Z (free for all)

Due to the pandemic, this year's admission process was conducted without the UPCAT, one the toughest college entrance exams taken by over 100,000 applicants annually.

Instead, the state university assessed applicants based on their high school records.

Francisco delos Reyes, director of the UP Office of Admissions, earlier said the alternative admission process would be "inclusive."

The new admission process considers the background of marginalized sectors such as indigenous people and public school students so they can get "fair access" to UP education, Delos Reyes said.

RELATED VIDEO: