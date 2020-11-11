UP developing algorithm for choosing enrollees: official

University of the Philippines campus in Diliman, Quezon City. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The University of the Philippines is developing an algorithm that will standardize an applicant's high school grades that will be used for evaluation as it decided to forego next school year's entrance exams, an official said Wednesday.

The applicant's grades from specific subjects during their junior and senior years in high school will be used in the algorithm while departments and colleges may ask for additional requirements later on, said UP vice president for public affairs Elena Pernia.

"Our data scientists are developing this algorithm. It’s not arbitrary because it’s an iterative test, which means it’s repetitive, testing it and doing it all over again if it does not correctly predict. It’s not a simple matter of computing the grades and setting a standard," she told ANC's Headstart.

"On top of that score, what departments or colleges may do is to add an additional layer. For example if you apply to arts colleges…it could be that the applicant is asked for a portfolio of past works."

The university expects some 12,000 to 15,000 enrollees next school year, Pernia said. Applicants may submit their requirements through the Office of the Admission's online portal beginning next month, she added.

"Because we’re a state university, we also look into geographical representation and income also. These are factors that are taken into account," she said.