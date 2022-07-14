MANILA - Former Light Rail Transit Authority (LRT) administrator Melquiades Robles has been nominated as the general manager of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), Malacañang said on Thursday.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said Robles was "credited with having been the only administrator to have made that agency profitable."

As general manager, Robles will be tasked to direct and control PCSO "in all matters which are not specifically reserved for action" by its board of directors.

Based on PCSO's charter, a general manager can also appoint personnel in PCSO except for the auditor and its staff, who could only be appointed by an Auditor General.

GRAFT CASE

In 2017, state prosecutors filed a graft case against Robles and 12 others over an alleged illegal execution of janitorial services contract.

The case stems from the janitorial service contract of LRTA with a joint venture of COMM Builders and Technology Philippines Corp. with a monthly amount of P3,373,808.51 for the deployment of 321 janitors.

The resolution was signed by Division Chairperson Rafael Lagos and Associate Justices Maria Theresa Mendoza-Arcega and Maryann Corpus Mañalac.

The number of deployed janitors, however, was decreased to 219, allegedly causing undue injury to the government in the amount of P1.072 million per month or a total of P12.864 million for one year.

In November 2019, the Sandiganbayan's 5th Division acquitted Robles and 12 others of graft charges for insufficient evidence.

"The demurrers filed by all of the accused, with leave of court, all argue that the prosecution miserably failed to prove their guilt beyond reasonable doubt as there was insufficient testimonial and documentary evidence to prove the allegations in the Information," the resolution read.



Before becoming an administrator of LRT, Robles was also a board member of the Intercontinental Broadcasting Corporation.

He is currently a businessman engaged in real estate.