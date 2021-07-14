More Sinovac vaccines arrive in Philippines

A Cebu Pacific flight carrying 1 million doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines has arrived in Manila Wednesday morning.

JUST IN: Plane carrying 1 million doses of Sinovac vaccine has landed at the NAIA Terminal 3 @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/B7I2R8j469 — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) July 14, 2021

A Philippine News Agency report showed Cebu Pacific flight 5J 671 carrying one million doses of government-procured Sinovac landing at the Bay 116 ramp of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

WATCH | Cebu Pacific flight 5J 671 carrying one million doses of government-procured Sinovac lands at the Bay 116 ramp of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Wednesday (July 14, 2021). | via @LadeKabagani | 🎥 Joey Razon pic.twitter.com/Avf5QySufC — Phil News Agency (@pnagovph) July 14, 2021

In a press briefing, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said the new Sinovac vaccines will be administered nationwide. "Karamihan diyan pang 2nd dose," he said.

Another 1.5 million vaccines are expected to arrive on July 17.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, who also co-chairs the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, earlier said the Philippines expects to receive a total of 16 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines this month.

He said that by the end of July, the country would have already received some 32 or 33 million vaccine doses in total since the first delivery on Feb. 28.

Of the total, more than 10.4 million doses were government-procured, seven million doses were sourced from the COVAX facility, more than two million doses came from bilateral donations, while the rest were initial deliveries of LGU and private sector-procured doses, the National Task Force against COVID-19 said.

The Food and Drug Administration earlier said Chinese company Sinovac has applied for an amendment to its emergency use authorization (EUA) so its COVID-19 vaccine can be used on children aged 3 to 17.