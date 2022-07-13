Heavy rains triggered a landslide in Barangay Manipis in Talisay City, Cebu. Photo courtesy of Azzieshots.

The City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority has temporarily closed off the road at Sitio Langoyon, Barangay Manipis in Talisay City, Cebu due to a landslide caused by heavy rains.

Its chief, Joy Tumulak, confirmed that a landslide occurred in this mountain barangay Wednesday following heavy rains in the metro.

"DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) will clear the area when weather permits,” said Tumulak.

He added they are also thinking about the risk of the personnel who will be manning the heavy equipment.

Because of this, they are advising the general public to look for alternative routes when accessing Barangay Manipis and its surrounding barangays.

PAGASA Mactan Radar’s latest Thunderstorm Advisory warned of moderate to heavy rainshowers in Metro Cebu because of a low-pressure area in the vicinity of Itbayat, Batanes.

Over the weekend, a landslide in Oslob, Southern Cebu also blocked the main highway for days. It only became passable to two lanes on Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Four landslides were also logged in Cebu city’s mountain barangays in the past week.

- report from Annie Perez

