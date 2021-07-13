DND chief says dumping of human waste in WPS 'not true'

MANILA - Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Tuesday the reported dumping of waste in the West Philippine Sea is "not true".

"The reported dumping of waste in the WPS is not true. That photo is from the Great Barrier Reef in Australia," he said in a text message.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. also refuted the report.

"Report fake," he said in a tweet.

Simularity, a geospatial intelligence firm earlier revealed that raw sewage from hundreds of ships were being dumped on reefs in the Spratly Islands, leading to concentration of unwanted and harmful algae in the maritime area.

It said wastewater is being disposed of in the Spratly and Paracel Islands, based on satellite images taken by the European Space Agency.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said it was coordinating with authorities to check the authenticity of the reports and validate if Chinese vessels were behind it.

"On the issue of waste disposal on the West Philippine Sea, we will coordinate with (Philippine Coast Guard) and (Department of National Defense) first on the authenticity of the allegation," Environment Undersecretary Benny Antiporda said.

"After that, we will be seeking for the attention of the Chinese Government through our (Department of Foreign Affairs). We will also validate if indeed [these] are Chinese vessels," he added.

The Philippines and China continue to be embroiled in a maritime dispute on the South China Sea, as Beijing refuses to recognize an international arbitration court ruling that voided its nine-dash line claim over almost the entire waters.

-- With a report from April Rafales, ABS-CBN News

