Padilla asks Senate to call him 'Robinhood'

Actor Robin Padilla during the PDP-Laban campaign sortie held at the Marikina Hotel and Convention Center on March 20, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — It should now be “Robinhood Padilla.”

Newbie senator Padilla has conveyed the request to the Senate secretariat through a letter, requesting that he be addressed by his full name.

In his July 6 letter sent to Senate Secretary Atty. Myra Marie Villarica, the actor-politician said he should be addressed as “Robinhood C. Padilla.”

“This is to respectfully inform your good office of this Representation’s preference to be address as ROBINHOOD C. PADILLA for all Senate communications and correspondences,” Padilla’s signed letter stated.

Padilla, whose real name is Robinhood Cariño Padilla, topped the 2022 senatorial race with more than 26.6 million votes.

He is an action star in Philippine movies, and was dubbed “Bad Boy of Philippine Movies.”

Padilla is expected to chair the powerful Senate panel on constitutional amendments and revision of codes, as well as the committee on public information.