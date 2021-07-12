SC affirms CA verdict vs couple who detained maid Bonita Baran

The Marzan couple was accused of repeatedly abusing their maid Bonita Baran from 2009 to 2012. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Supreme Court (SC) has affirmed the decision of the Court of Appeals (CA) and dismissed the appeal filed by spouses Anna Liza and Reynold Marzan who were found guilty of serious illegal detention of their former housemaid Bonita Baran from 2009 to 2012.

In the February 10, 2021 decision of the high court received by the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) on June 1, 2021, the case involving Anna Liza was dismissed in view of her death in June 22, 2020 while Reynold was elevated from accomplice to principal in the crime.

Reynold was sentenced to reclusion perpetua and ordered to pay Baran a total of P225,000 as moral damages, exemplary damages and civil indemnity.

“Clearly, Reynold was not an innocent bystander in this case. Not only did he know about Anna Liza’s repeated acts of detaining Bonita inside the rooms of their residence, he himself actively participated therein each time by also locking the main door of the house,” the Supreme Court 2nd Division said.

The Supreme Court noted that according to the prosecution during the trial for the case, Baran was hired in February 2007 by the couple and Anna Liza started maltreating Bonita in April 2008 whenever she got dissatisfied with the latter’s work.

The prosecution also said that Anna Liza slapped, kicked and punched Bonita as well as banged her head or threw things at her.

Anna Liza also supposedly hit Bonita in the eye with a dumbbell and as a result, Bonita’s eyesight got impaired.

The Marzan couple however denied maltreating or detaining Bonita, claiming that she was treated as part of the family.

In its decision, the Supreme Court found that there was conspiracy between Anna Liza and Reynold to commit the crime of serious illegal detention.

“Records show that whenever Anna Liza would lock up Bonita inside any of the rooms, Reynold would also lock the main door obviously to assure Bonita could not escape. Reynold’s action served to double lock up Bonita inside appellants’ residence against her will,” the Supreme Court said.

In a virtual press conference, PAO chief Persida Acosta talked to Bonita who has gone back to her hometown in Catanduanes province.

Bonita was not able to speak and her sister said that she has been barely speaking and eating, causing her to lose weight.

Acosta issued a warning to abusive employers of domestic helpers.

“Para po sa mga malulupit na amo, hindi namin kayo sasantuhin, sundin po ninyo ang Kasambahay Act para di kayo makulong,” Acosta said.

