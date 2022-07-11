The PSG and representatives of various agencies discuss security preparations for the first State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. PSG Facebook page

MANILA — The Presidential Security Group on Monday held an inter-agency meeting to discuss security preparations for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s first State of the Nation Address.

PSG Commander Col. Ramon Zagala gave a directive to "ensure the safety and security of the President, to include all the attendees and the whole event itself," the group said in a Facebook post.

Representatives of the military, police, Bureau of Fire Protection, coast guard, airport and aviation authorities, health department, and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency attended the meeting, the PSG said.

"[A] series of oculars, walk-throughs and inter-agency coordinations [will] follow until the day of the SONA itself," it added.

Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno earlier said that Marcos would unveil his administration's "economic game plan" in his first SONA.

Under the Constitution, the SONA is delivered every fourth Monday of July, when Congress opens its regular session.



