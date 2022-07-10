Justice Sec. Remulla tests positive for COVID-19

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla has tested positive for COVID-19, he told reporters Sunday.

"I have COVID. Tested positive Thursday," he said as he begged off from a meet-and-greet session with reporters covering the Justice beat originally scheduled on Monday.

"Very mild. But protocol is 7 days," he added, when asked how his condition is.

It is not immediately clear how Remulla contracted COVID-19.

But Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles earlier announced President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. also tested positive for COVID-19, his second bout with the disease.

