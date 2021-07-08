2 dead in Cebu buy-bust; more than P30-M worth of drugs seized

Two drug suspects were killed in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City Thursday.

The suspects were identified as John Kerlou Pojas and a certain "Ryan".

According to Police Lt. Col. Regino Maramag, chief of the Police Drug Enforcement group (PDEG), their group had been tracking down the suspects for over a month.

During the buy-bust operation, Maramag said that one of the suspects pointed a gun at their poseur buyer.

“Nang tinutukan ng baril, may back-up kaagad. Tinamaan nila ang sasakyan namin at dun nagsimula ang putukan,” said Maramag.

Police initially seized a kilo of suspected shabu from the suspects. But upon inspection of their vehicle, more than 3 kilos of suspected shabu were also found, with the seized items amounting to to more than P30 million in street value. Several firearms were also found in possession of the two suspects.

Police Regional Office 7 Director Brig. Gen. Ronnie Montejo said their initial investigation showed that the shabu came from a drug lord inside the New Bilibid Prison. The contraband was sent to the Visayas through cargo.

“Mga hitman din sila pero palalawakin pa ang imbestigasyon,” added Montejo.

- report from Annie Perez