Strong rains again bring flood in Cebu City

For a third consecutive day, heavy downpour brought floods to several areas in Cebu City on Thursday.

Riverbanks and tributaries were seen again overflowing into the streets of the suburbs.

In a video sent by Dan Quijada, responders from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office were seen trying to rescue a mini-dump truck that was carried away by the current in Barangay Pulangbato.

The Butanon River, a major river, reached its critical level anew, as did other rivers.

The city disaster management council convened to address the flooding. On Thursday, its staff discussed reactivating an old project called Reduce Danger Zones to classify priorities of the different hazardous areas in the city to mitigate the flood.

One issue that came up was garbage disposal. CCDRRMO head Racquel Arce noted that when the flood subsides, mounds of trash are seen.

“Eighty percent of the flooding in those areas are caused by trash, because they clog our rivers,” said Arce.

While the project is yet to be implemented, the immediate action of the city is to unclog the rivers. They will also work to implement the correct easement for settlers by the riverbanks.

At least 90 families were evacuated in the past days due to rain and flood per the city’s social welfare report. Several stranded passengers were also ferried by the city-owned buses.

The state weather bureau continued to issue thunderstorm advisories over Cebu City and nearby areas due to the southwest monsoon.—Report from Annie Perez, ABS-CBN News

