MANILA – Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko decried the non-compliance of United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 arbitral award that invalidated China’s expansive claim in the South China Sea.

Koshikawa also denounced “unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force” in the East China Sea where Japan and China are locked in a maritime row.

“While the world was still recovering from the pandemic, Russia's aggression against Ukraine broke out. We all have to bear in mind that no country or region in the world can or should shrug this off as ‘someone else's problem.’ It is a situation that shakes the very foundations of the international order,” Koshikawa said during his remarks during a reception to mark the 68th Anniversary of the Japan Self-Defense Forces.

“Turning our eyes to the South China Sea, is international law really being respected? Neither international law, in particular the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, to which all relevant parties agreed after years of dialogue and tireless efforts, nor the 2016 award rendered by the Arbitral Tribunal under the said Convention, is being complied with.

“Meanwhile in the East China Sea, where Japan is located, we also see the continuation of unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force, which is in violation of international law. Japan is taking a firm stance against such attempts.”

The Japanese envoy expects defense cooperation with the Philippines to strengthen further under the Marcos administration, “in order to achieve a ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific’ based on the rule of law.”

Newly designated Defense Department OIC Jose Faustino Jr. attended the reception on behalf of the Philippine government.

Koshikawa spoke of the importance of close cooperation “among like-minded countries bonded by such universal values and principles as freedom, democracy, and the rule of law” given a regional security environment that “is becoming more testing and uncertain.”

“This is why the Philippines is one of our most reliable partners. We are pleased to note that the bilateral relations between Japan and the Philippines have gone to great lengths in a variety of fields, including security and defense cooperation. From rescue and relief operations, to capacity-building activities, as well as knowledge and equipment transfers, Japan stands ready to come to the aid of the Philippines in times of need,” Koshikawa said.

The envoy then enumerated a number of activities that the two countries have undertaken to strengthen defense ties, including the participation of the Japan Self-Defense Forces in exercises and trainings to the AFP, strengthening cooperation on Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HA/DR) missions, transfer of aircrafts, spare parts, and conclusion of a contract in 2020 for the delivery of four Air Surveillance Radar Systems to the Philippine Air Force, to improve the Philippines’ warning and surveillance capabilities.

“Significantly, this was the first transfer of completed defense equipment from Japan to a foreign country. I understand that the construction is progressing smoothly as scheduled and hope to see the brand new radar placed soon this year,” Koshikawa said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has invited Marcos to visit Japan “at an early stage” during a phone conversation last May 20.

“In response, President Marcos agreed with Prime Minister Kishida to discuss ways to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries and realize peace and prosperity of the region at an early stage,” he said.

