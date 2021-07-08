WATCH: Taal Volcano's latest phreatomagmatic burst

MANILA - State seismology bureau Phivolcs shared on social media a video on the latest phreatomagmatic burst on Taal Volcano’s main crater on Thursday morning.

Video from the Phivolcs Facebook page

The latest eruption happened at 6:47 a.m.

Based on Phivolcs 24-hour monitoring issued at 5 a.m., the volcano also had a series of 5 short phreatomagmatic bursts that occurred on 8:47 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 9:26 a.m., 11:56 a.m, and 9:41 p.m. on Wednesday and produced short jetted plumes that rose up to 700 meters above the Main Crater Lake.

A total of 60 volcanic quakes were recorded in the last 24 hours.

“High levels of volcanic sulfur dioxide or SO2 gas emissions and steam-rich plumes that rose 1,500 meters before drifting southwest was generated from the Taal Main Crater,” the Taal Volcano Bulletin stated.

Sulfur dioxide emission on Wednesday was still high as it averaged 11,397 tonnes per day.

Alert level 3 is still in place over Taal Volcano.

Entry to the Taal Volcano Island as well as identified high-risk barangays in the towns of Agoncillo and Laurel in Batangas must be prohibited “due to hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami should strong eruptions occur.”

Phivolcs also recommends that all activities on Taal Lake should not be allowed at this time.

Residents in towns near the volcano were earlier evacuated.

The volcano, which sits on an island surrounded by a lake in Batangas province, had a steam-driven eruption on January 12, 2020, triggering an ash fall that reached parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

The eruption displaced more than 700,000 people in Central Luzon, Calabarzon and Metro Manila.

Damage to infrastructure and agriculture in the provinces of Batangas, Cavite and Laguna was pegged at P3.4 billion

Taal is among 24 active volcanoes in the Philippines and has recorded 33 eruptions since 1572. Its worst eruption was in 1911 where some 1,335 people were killed, data from Phivolcs showed.