Bishop critical of Duterte drug war is new CBCP president

CBCP elects Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan as its new president (📸: CBCP News) pic.twitter.com/m33KGnqW0a — Willard Cheng (@willardcheng) July 8, 2021

A Catholic bishop who once received death threats for speaking out against the Duterte administration's war on drugs has been elected president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines.

Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, 62, has been serving as conference vice president since December 2017, working alongside Archbishop Romulo Valles of Davao, the outgoing president.

He was elected president of the CBCP Thursday, during the first of the two-day bishops’ online plenary assembly.

David earlier revealed he had received death threats after President Rodrigo Duterte repeatedly urged drug addicts and criminals to maul, kill and steal from moneyed bishops. Duterte also drew the ire of Catholics for finding fault in the creation story in the Bible and saying that Catholicism will be gone in 25 years.

Ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of San Fernando in 1983, David is known as one of the country’s leading Bible scholars.

In 2006, he was appointed auxiliary bishop of the same archdiocese, a post he served for around 14 years until he was transferred to the Kalookan diocese in January 2016.

In the bishops’ conference, he previously chaired the Episcopal Commission on Biblical Apostolate.

David was also among the five Filipino bishop delegates to the Synod of Bishops on the Word of God in the Vatican in 2008.

In 2019, the Ateneo de Manila University conferred its “Bukas Palad Award” on David for his service to the poor and “for his courage in speaking out against the evil of injustice and violence.

Meanwhile, the bishops’ leadership also elected Bishop Mylo Hubert Vergara of Pasig as the new vice president.