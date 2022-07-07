Marcos abolishes Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission, Cabinet Secretary post

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the abolition of the Office of the Cabinet Secretary and the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), citing the need for a “just allocation of resources” amid the ongoing health and fiscal crises.

“The administration endeavors to achieve a comprehensive and meaningful recovery through a just allocation of resources and a simplified internal management and governance of the Office of the President and its immediate offices and common staff support system,” Marcos’ Executive Order No. 1 read.

“In order to achieve simplicity, economy and efficiency in the bureaucracy without effecting disruptions in internal management and governance, the administration shall streamline processes and procedures by reorganizing… and abolishing duplicated and overlapping official functions,” it read.

President @bongbongmarcos’ first Executive Order abolishes the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission and the Office of the Cabinet Secretary.



Marcos cites need to simplify internal management of offices under the Office of the President amid health and fiscal crises. pic.twitter.com/Z9theXGVVC — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) July 7, 2022

Under Marcos’ EO No. 1, the PACC’s powers and functions shall be transferred to the Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs.

“The Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs shall make recommendations on matters requiring its action to the Executive Secretary for approval, adoption or modification by the President,” the document read.

The PACC was created under the Duterte administration to “directly assist the President in investigating and/or hearing administrative cases primarily involving graft and corruption against all presidential appointees.”

The Order also abolishes the Office of the Cabinet Secretary, and places its secretariat under the control and supervision of the Presidential Management Staff.

OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER ON MILITARY AND POLICE AFFAIRS

While Marcos’ EO No. 1 dismantled 2 offices, it created the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Military and Police Affairs, which shall be under the administration of the Special Assistant to the President.

Malacañang has yet to announce who would head the new office and what its specific functions would be.