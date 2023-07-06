Phivolcs photo

MANILA (UPDATED) — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit the waters off Zambales province on Thursday afternoon and was felt in parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake, initially measured at magnitude 4.8, struck 28 kilometers off the coast of Palauig town at 3:16 p.m., Phivolcs reported in its second bulletin.

The tectonic tremor had a depth of 38 kilometers, which is considered "shallow" according to Phivolcs' earthquake depth classification.

Shallow earthquakes tend to be stronger than deeper ones. Phivolcs however did not issue a tsunami warning for the undersea quake, which was not expected to spawn aftershocks or damage.

The tremor was felt at a "moderately strong" Intensity 4 in Palauig town, near the quake's epicenter.

It was felt at a "weak" Intensity 3 in Mandaluyong, Manila, Marikina, Quezon City, Parañaque, Pasay, and Pasig in the capital region; Agno, Alaminos, Dasol, Infanta, and Labrador in Pangasinan; Obando in Bulacan; and Botolan, Cabangan, Iba, Masinloc, San Marcelino, and Santa Cruz in Zambales.

Intensity 2 was reported in Makati and Taguig cities; Bautista and Bolinao in Pangasinan; Dagupan City and Floridablanca in Pampanga; Castillejos, San Antonio, San Felipe, and Subic in Zambales; and Olongapo City.

Malacañang employees in Manila evacuated their offices following the 4.7-magnitude earthquake on Thursday. Video from Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News

EVACUATION

Malacañang employees in Manila evacuated their offices following the earthquake.

The Palace workers, some of them wearing hard hats for protection, were instructed to wait outside their office buildings before eventually being told to return to work.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also felt the earthquake while he was in a meeting in the Palace, Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said.

So far, no damage or injuries have been reported in Malacañang following the temblor.

Earthquakes are a regular occurrence in the Philippines, which lies along the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire" where strong seismic activities happen, including volcanic unrest.

— With a report from Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News