MANILA — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Thursday said his department would investigate and hold accountable all National Bureau of Investigation officials involved in allowing a detainee to get in and out of detention.

Jose Adrian “Jad” Dera, a co-accused in the drug case against detained former Senator Leila de Lima, admitted in a Senate probe Wednesday that he was able to leave the NBI detention facility 6 times: twice to go to a hospital and on other instances to go to Tagaytay, Cavite and Calatagan, Batangas.

His last unauthorized trip was on the night of June 20 to eat at a hotel in Makati.

He was arrested, along with security personnel of the NBI, upon his return to the NBI detention facility in Taft, Manila on June 21 midnight.

“We will check on this,” Remulla told the media in his first press conference since taking a wellness leave to undergo a heart bypass procedure.

“We will investigate also with the DOJ all the officials of the NBI who may be liable for this kind of behavior. We will not spare anybody. Wala kami ritong sasantuhin kung sino ang dapat panagutin,” he added.

During the Senate probe, Dera claimed he secured permission from the head of the NBI security management section.

Randy Godoy, an NBI security officer who was among those named as Dera’s fellow respondents in the complaints filed against them before the Department of Justice, told the Senate probe Wednesday that while there were instances when he would relay requests from detainees to the NBI security management section, there were also cases when the requests are relayed to the lawyers and straight to their “office.”

Adrian Fuedo, chief of the NBI security management section, however, said he could not recall that there were requests that went straight to his office.

But he confirmed Dera made some requests to seek medical treatment in the past.

In the wake of Dera’s arrest, the NBI immediately removed the head of the NBI detention center.

Dera is now facing a complaint for corrupting public officials under Article 212 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC), supposedly for bribing the security personnel to allow him to get out of the NBI detention facility.

The DOJ and NBI are looking into reports that he paid “in the hundreds of thousands” to enjoy the privileges.

The six NBI security personnel, meanwhile, are facing complaints of infidelity in the custody of prisoners/detained person under Art. 223 of the RPC, bribery under Art. 210 of the RPC, and for violating Republic Act No. 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The complaints are now up for resolution.