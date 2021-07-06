Reservist Pacquiao to give P50,000 to each family of soldiers killed in C-130 crash in Sulu

MANILA - Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday said he will give cash aid to families of soldiers who died in the C-130 crash in Sulu earlier this week.

The families of soldiers who died in the crash will receive P50,000 each, while those who were injured from the incident will get P20,000 each.

"Bilang tulong sa aking mga kapatid sa Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at mga sibilyang naging biktima ng C-130 crash sa Patikul, Sulu, magbibigay ako mula sa aking personal na pondo," Pacquiao said in a statement.

(To help my brothers in the Armed Forces of the Philippines and civilians who were victims of the C-130 crash in patikul, Sulu, I will provide cash aid from my personal funds.)

"Kasama po ako ng sambayanan sa panalangin para ating mga bayaning nasawi at para sa agarang paggaling ng mga sugatan," he said.

(I am with the nation in praying for our slain heroes, and the speedy recovery of those who were hurt.)

At least 50 people, most of who are recent army graduates, died after the Hercules C-130 transport plane overshot the runway while trying to land in sunny weather on Jolo island in Sulu province on Sunday.

A spokesperson from the military dubbed the incident as the "worst crash of a military aircraft" in the Philippines.

Pacquiao, who is currently in the United States for an upcoming boxing match, is an Army reservist.

In December 2011, the Filipino boxing icon was promoted to the lieutenant colonel rank in the reserve force, jumping five ranks from his previous rank of master sergeant.

The boxer-senator also received a Military Merit Medal (MMM) for his victory over American boxer Timothy Bradley Jr. in 2014.

Several camps have questioned Pacquiao's honorary title, saying his status as a world boxing champion was not enough to earn him the rank as a commissioned officer in the Philippine Army.

