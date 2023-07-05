Passengers wear face mask inside an LRT-2 train in Quezon City on April 25, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Lifting the country's COVID-19 public health emergency may affect the emergency authorizations issued on coronavirus vaccines, a think tank said Wednesday.

According to OCTA Research fellow Dr. Guido David, the COVID-19 jabs being administered in the country were approved under emergency use authorization.

"Sa totoo lang, ngayon maluwag na 'yung mga protocols natin at wala na rin halos magbabago kasi hindi na mandatory 'yung masking natin," he told Teleradyo Serbisyo.

"Ang siguro main essence niyan ay sa vaccination natin kasi vaccines natin na pumapasok dati ay under EUA."

Wearing of masks became voluntary in indoor and outdoor settings since last year. But masking remains mandatory in health-care facilities and public transportation.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa has announced that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. believed that the COVID-19 PHE declaration was "de facto" lifted.

The health department is now only waiting for the formal declaration.

"Sabi niya [Marcos] kasi 'de facto,' parang naka-lift na rin tayo. Optional na ang masking," Herbosa said in a press briefing in Malacañang Tuesday.

This also comes as the Food and Drug Administration has granted a certificate of product registration for Pfizer's bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.

The Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 COVID-19 vaccine is available for use as a booster in people aged 12 years and over, the FDA said.

A CPR allows manufacturers to sell their vaccines directly to the public.

The FDA also called on other drugmakers to apply and to complete the requirements for other COVID-19 vaccines to provide "a diverse portfolio of safe and effective options" for Filipinos.

In March 2020, then President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation No. 922, which declared a state of public health emergency in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Duterte also placed the country under a state of calamity, which expired in December 2022 after Marcos chose not to extend it.

