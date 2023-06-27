A health worker holds a vial of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination activity in Makati City on July 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Food and Drug Administration has granted a certificate of product registration for Pfizer's bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.

The Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 COVID-19 vaccine is available for use as a booster in people aged 12 years and over, the FDA said.

The modified jabs, which target both the original and omicron strains of the virus, contain both 15 micrograms of tozinameran and famtozinameran.

In a statement issued Monday, the FDA said it granted the CPR with 5 years validity "after comprehensive evaluation process, extensive clinical trials and thorough assessment of all available scientific data and information provided by the vaccine manufacturer and comprehensive evaluation process."

The FDA said Pfizer, Inc. submitted a CPR application under Monitored Release (MR) for its COVID-19 vaccine on Feb.21, 2023.

The FDA urged the pharmaceutical industry "to apply and complete the requirements for other COVID-19 vaccines," saying the regulator remains "committed to expediting the evaluation and authorization of other promising vaccines to ensure a diverse portfolio of safe and effective options for the Filipino people."

"We urge the public to maintain confidence in the regulatory processes and to rely on accurate information from trusted sources regarding the COVID-19 vaccine," the FDA added.

The Philippines started administering bivalent COVID-19 shots to vulnerable sectors last week.

Those eligible for the first phase of bivalent vaccine rollout include healthcare workers and senior citizens who received their second booster shots at least 4 to 6 months ago.

Based on the DOH's tracker, the Philippines has 8,033 active COVID-19 cases as of June 26.

More than 3 years since the pandemic broke out, some 4.16 million coronavirus infections were recorded in the country. At least 66,482 people have succumbed to the virus.

— With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News