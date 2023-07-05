A backyard hog raiser's pen in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan contains a couple of small native pigs on May 11, 2021, which before was filled with various pigs but died due to African Swine Fever. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday sought the improvement of agricultural systems amid the declaration of El Niño, saying the African swine fever (ASF) and the bird flu were still the biggest issues government would need to face.

El Niño is a weather phenomenon wherein the surface temperature of the ocean becomes warm, resulting in less rainfall.

Speaking to reporters, Marcos said the problem of water supply was "solvable" in the livestock aspect but this could be difficult for crops.

"I think I’m confident that when it comes to livestock and the broilers, the hogs, and the cattle. If we are able – if we continue to be able to fix the systems and now of course ang pinakamalaking issue ay ‘yung ASF pa rin at saka yung Avian influenza," Marcos said in a chance interview.

"Ganyan talaga ang magiging mga challenges na haharapin natin. So, we continue to improve the infrastructure. We continue to improve the systems," he added.

During the Livestock Philippines 2023 opening, Marcos said there was an "urgent need to revitalize the sector" due to ASF and bird flu.

He lauded, however, developments and the completion of the first phase of the safety and efficacy trials for the ASF vaccines.

Procurement of such jabs has also made significant strides, he said.

"This gives us great hope as we have been waiting for this for a very long time. However, it is not a reason for complacency as we are being continuously warned by those who have studied the vaccine," he said.

"We are also making progress in our procurement of Avian Influenza vaccines, with the BAI calling for manufacturers to register their products with the FDA while the guidelines to administer the same are being finalized," the President said.

Issues hounding the agriculture sector because of the weather phenomenon could be solved through better systems, noting that there were no supply issues for now.

The Department of Agriculture earlier reactivated its El Niño task force, which was geared towards installing "more water-related infrastructure such as hydroelectric power plants, flood control projects and irrigation systems."

"Dahan-dahan mukhang nakokontrol naman natin at ang nakikita natin maganda ang suplay dito sa atin ngayon. Hindi naman masyadong magalaw ‘yung presyo, medyo stable," Marcos said.

As of March 2023, 11 regions, 21 provinces, 54 municipalities and 137 barangays still have active ASF cases across the country, according to the latest DA data. As of March, a total of 4,418 barangays have been affected by ASF.

The DA and other attached agencies have programs to control the spread of ASF such as the 'Barangay Bantay ASF' as well as a repopulation effort called Integrated National Swine Initiatives for Recovery and Expansion (INSPIRE).

