Emong expected to leave PAR on Tuesday: PAGASA

MANILA — Tropical depression Emong has accelerated before its expected landfall in the Batanes-Babuyan Islands area, PAGASA said Monday.

In its 5 p.m. weather advisory, PAGASA said Emong at 4 p.m. was approximately 215 km east northeast of Calayan, Cagayan packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and 70 kph gusts while moving northwestward at 45 kph.

The tropical cyclone is expected to make landfall over the Batanes-Babuyan Islands area between 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. before its likely departure from the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Tuesday morning.

PAGASA said Emong might intensify into a tropical storm in the next 12 hours, before it advances towards Fujian, China.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 remains hoisted over the following areas:

Batanes

northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) including Babuyan Islands.

Monday through Tuesday, PAGASA said Emong will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

"Under these conditions and considering antecedent rainfall, isolated to scattered flash flooding and rain-induced landslides are highly likely, especially in areas with high or very high susceptibility to these hazards as identified in hazard maps," the state weather bureau said.

"Adjacent or nearby areas may also experience flooding in the absence of such rainfall occurrence due to surface runoff or swelling of river channels."

PAGASA also warned that rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 5.5 meters) will be experienced over the seaboards of areas under TCWS #1 and the remaining seaboard of Cagayan.

Sea travel is risky over these waters, especially for those using small seacraft, it warned.

