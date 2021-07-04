Twin brewing storms to dampen several parts of PH, says PAGASA

MANILA - Twin brewing storms are set to dampen several parts of the country on Sunday, the state weather bureau said.

A low pressure area was last estimated 815 kilometers east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar and another was spotted 120 km east of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro.

Both have possibilities of developing into storms Emong and Fabian, said PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio.

The storms will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol region, Visayas, and Mindanao, PAGASA said.

The rest of Luzon, meantime, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

