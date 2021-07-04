Tropical depression Emong is here: Storm signal no.1 up in Batanes, Cagayan

MANILA (UPDATE) - Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 was raised in Batanes and Cagayan after a low pressure area off Eastern Samar developed into tropical depression Emong on Sunday morning, the state weather bureau said.

The country's fifth storm was last estimated 700 kilometers east northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar as of 10 a.m., moving northwest at 25 km per hour.

It was packing maximum winds of 45 kph near the center with gusts of up to 55 kph, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

Emong is expected to remain as a tropical depression throughout the forecast period, according to the weather bureau.

It is projected to move northwestward until Monday morning and may traverse over the area of Batanes and Babuyan Islands between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, according to PAGASA.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1, which may bring 30 to 60 kph winds in 36 hours and cause slight damage to houses made of very light materials or makeshift structures in exposed communities, was raised over the following areas:

Batanes

northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) including Babuyan Islands.

Another brewing storm was spotted 120 km east of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, which might develop into tropical storm Fabian, PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said.

The storms will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol region, Visayas, and Mindanao, according to the weather bureau's earlier advisory.

The rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms.

