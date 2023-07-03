People walk along a flooded street in Manila on October 29, 2022, following heavy rain brought by Tropical Storm Paeng. Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP

MANILA -- The Commission on Audit (COA) has flagged 33 out of 47 projects and programs of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) amounting to P825.318 million, which were not fully implemented as of December 31, 2022.

In the annual audit report on the MMDA, COA said there were delays in documentary requirements and procurement activities as well as poor strategies in the monitoring and implementation of the projects and programs.

Out of the 33, 5 are infrastructure projects while the 28 involve consultancy services and procurement of goods and other services.

The 14 other projects and programs under the Metro Manila Flood Management Project Phase 1 (MMFMP Phase 1) were already completed as of the end of 2022.

“The agency must expedite the implementation of programs and projects as this will also improve the quality of services rendered to the public,” the auditors said.

The audit report did note that MMDA management has agreed to address immediately all issues and hindrances to avoid the non-accomplishment of the projects and programs.

The MMDA reasoned out, among others, that their Project Management Office prioritized remaining procurement items and utilized continuing funds from previous years before their expiration.

The audit report also stated that the MMDA incurred P27.426 million commitment fees due to unwithdrawn balance of loans from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

“With the strategies crafted and improved pace of implementation this year and in the coming years, together with the Department of Public Works and Highways as their implementing partner, Management believes that they will maximize loan drawdowns and fast track deliveries of procured services, goods, machineries and equipment,” the MMDA management told the audit team.

A copy of the audit report was received by the office of MMDA Acting Chairman Romando Artes on June 23, 2023.

