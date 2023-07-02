Pasig marks 450th anniversary with City Hall facelift

MANILA — Pasig City marked its 450th founding anniversary on Sunday by unveiling the design of its new city hall that would be built in the next 2 years.

The existing city hall needs to be reconstructed after architects and engineers from an independent consultant found the 62 columns and 451 beams within the Pasig City Hall are “structurally inadequate,” Mayor Vico Sotto said in his speech.

“Ibig sabihin, may imminent danger,” he said.

“Safe naman siya sabi ng mga engineer pero araw-araw lumalala 'yung sinasabing imminent danger,” he said.

Among these threats to safety was water found trapped between beams, Sotto said.

“January 2019, biglang may sumabog sa city hall sa gitna ng 7th at 8th floor tapos yung mga nasa 8th floor may naramdaman silang jolt,” he said.

“Yung gitna ng building C at D, hindi siya pantay,” he added.

The city government first considered to commission a retrofitting of the building, but structural experts said that it would be “very expensive,” the Mayor said.

“Base sa mga kinunsulta natin enhinyero, arkitekto, sa dami ng enhinyero at arkitekto na kinunsulta ko… kahit isa sa kanila walang nagrekomenda na mag-retrofitting tayo,” he saidl.

“It is not a wise idea to retrofit.”

While the City Hall building is expected to be completed in the next 2 years, the rest of the complex — including the Pasig Mega Market — “will be a 10-year masterplan,” Sotto said, dubbing the construction as “the biggest project in the history of Pasig City.”

Aside from offices, the new Pasig City Hall complex will house evacuation centers, citizens’ centers, and open spaces for the public, Sotto said.

“Gagawa man tayo ng malaking proyekto, sisiguraduhin po natin na well planned… na future-proof… na maari nating ipasa sa mga susunod na henerasyon ng mga Pasigueño,” he said.

“Kailangan natin ng city hall na hindi lang para sa mga empleyado. Kailangan natin ng city hall na para sa bawat isang Pasigueño.”

Sotto has yet to mention the total project cost, as well as where city hall workers would have to temporarily hold office while construction is on going.