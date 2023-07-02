Marcos Jr. greets mother Imelda on 94th birthday

Members of the Marcos family pose for a photo in this undated picture posted by First Lady Liza Marcos (second from right) on July 2, 2023. The family's matriarch, former first lady Imelda Marcos (third from right), celebrated her 94th birthday on Sunday. Beside Imelda is her son President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Liza Marcos/Instagram

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday greeted his mother former first lady Imelda Marcos as she marked her 94th birthday.

"Today we celebrate 94 incredible years! Happy birthday, mom! Wishing you more years filled with joy, good health, and abundant blessings," Marcos said in a tweet.

First Lady Liza Marcos also greeted her mother-in-law in an Instagram post, which featured a picture of some of the Marcos family's living members.

"Happy 94th birthday, Mama Meldy!" the First Lady said.

As of writing, Malacañang has yet to release more details on how the President's family would celebrate the Marcos matriarch's birthday.

Sen. Imee Marcos earlier told ABS-CBN News that a private celebration would be held for her mother, with an "asalto" (surprise party) in the Palace on Saturday.

Born on July 2, 1929, Imelda Marcos is the Philippines' longest serving first lady, having held the position for more than two decades during the rule of her husband Ferdinand Marcos Sr. from 1965 until his ouster in the 1986 People Power Revolution.

Upon her return from exile in Hawaii, she became active in politics again with her children, having served as a congresswoman representing Leyte from 1995 to 1998, and later representing Ilocos Norte from 2010 to 2019.

She would live long enough to see her son Marcos Jr. win the presidency through a landslide in the 2022 polls.

—with a report from Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

