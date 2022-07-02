Marcos vetoes bill creating Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone

Exterior design studies for San Miguel Corp.'s proposed New Manila International Airport project in Bulakan town, Bulacan. Handout

MANILA – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has vetoed a proposed measure establishing the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone, citing "fiscal risks" and its "lack of coherence" in the country's laws.

In his message, Marcos said he would not sign a measure that poses "substantial fiscal risks to the country." He added that House Bill No. 757 "infringes" with the authority of government agencies.

Marcos said the proposed law lacked auditing provisions for the Commission on Audit, did not explain how it would expropriate lands for agrarian reform beneficiaries, and gave "blanket powers" to the economic zone authority on technical airport operations and environmental protection "not found" in the Constitution.

The ecozone was supposedly going to be built inside the Bulacan airport complex, the franchise to operate of which was given to San Miguel Corp.

The new P740-billion international airport would have a capacity of 100 million passengers every year, San Miguel earlier said.

San Miguel earlier said the project could generate "over a million" direct and indirect jobs.

