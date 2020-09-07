House OKs San Miguel Corp franchise to build, operate new Bulacan airport

Exterior design studies for SMC's proposed New Manila International Airport project in Bulakan, Bulacan. Photo: San Miguel Corp/Handout

MANILA (UPDATE) - The House of Representatives on Monday approved on third and final reading a measure granting San Miguel Corp a franchise to construct a new airport in Bulacan and an adjacent airport city, some 30 kilometers north of Metro Manila.

Lawmakers voted 218-6-2 approving House Bill 7507 granting San Miguel Aerocity, Inc a franchise to establish a domestic and international airport in the Municipality of Bulakan, and develop an adjacent airport city.

House Committee on Ways and Means chairman and Albay Rep. Joey Salceda earlier said he pushed for “fairer” tax incentives in the franchise bill to maximize government gains in the project.



House Committees on Ways and Means and Economic Affairs earlier approved a substitute bill creating the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport in the proposed airport complex, which was originally embedded into the airport’s franchise bill.

Gabriela Partylist Rep. Arlene Brosas opposed the approval citing residents that would be displaced and affected by the reclamation program and other small businesses in Bulacan. Some 700 families in Barangay Taliptip in Bulacan will be affected, Brosas said.

In a separate statement, San Miguel Corp said it would train local residents and overseas Filipino workers in construction jobs, with displaced local residents as priority.

Other relocated residents will undergo entrepreneurship training, SMC said.

San Miguel earlier said the airport project could generate "over a million" direct and indirect jobs.

The new P740-billion international airport, meant to decongest the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, will have 4 runways, expandable up to 6, with a capacity of 100 million passengers every year, San Miguel earlier said.

-- with a report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News