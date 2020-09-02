San Miguel to train local residents, returning OFWs for construction jobs in new Bulacan airport

Exterior design studies for SMC's proposed New Manila International Airport project in Bulakan, Bulacan. Photo courtesy of San Miguel Corp/File

MANILA - San Miguel Corp said Wednesday it would train local residents and returning overseas Filipino workers for the construction of the new airport in Bulacan.

Training locals and OFWs is part of its job creation program for the New Manila International Airport which is expected to generate thousands of jobs for Bulacan and residents of nearby provinces, San Miguel said in a statement.

Priority for hiring are residents of Brgy. Taliptip, who will be relocated due to the infrastructure project, SMC president and COO Ramon Ang said.

At least 60 residents are set to start training under Technical Education Skills Development Authority (TESDA) for skills specifically needed for the airport build, SMC said.

Toolkits will be provided for the initial set of trainees for their chosen trade, the company said. They will undergo a 10 to 20-day course paid for by SMC, it said.

“Construction activities will have an immediate economic impact on so many sectors. These create much-needed jobs that put money in people’s hands and allow them and their families to spend for their needs. This spending benefits many small and medium businesses, local eateries, sari-sari stores, groceries, and service establishments,” Ang said.

“A lot of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) had to return to the country in recent months after they lost their jobs. Many are not sure if they will be getting new contracts from their foreign employers given the difficult economic conditions. With this world-class airport project, those who will opt to stay home will no longer be separated from their families and will have a viable option,” he added.

Other relocated residents will undergo entrepreneurship training, SMC said.



House panels approved the franchise of San Miguel Corp to build, operate and maintain the P734-billion airport in Bulacan.

Committee on Ways and Means chair Albay Rep. Joey Salceda sought for "fairer" tax incentives proposed under the initial bill to maximize government gains in the deal.

San Miguel said the airport meant to decongest the Ninoy Aquino International Airport has a capacity of handling 100 million pasengers per year.