Pacquiao has corruption exposé before flight to US - Lacson

MANILA - Sen. Manny Pacquiao is bent on exposing his claims of corrupt practices in government, a fellow lawmaker said Friday, just as the lawmaker is facing backlash from administration allies.

In fact, Sen. Panfilo Lacson said Pacquiao told him and Senate President Vicente Sotto III that he is set to share something with the media on Saturday before he leaves for the US to prepare for his fight in August.

“Mukhang desidido siya. Sabi niya nga kumpleto ako. Hindi ako magsasalita ng wala. Sabi niya bago ako umalis ng Sabado meron akong ibabahagi sa mga media," Lacson said.

(It looks like he’s determined to do it. He says he would not be talking if he does not have it. He said he would be sharing something with the media before he leaves on Saturday.)

Lacson said Pacquiao met with him and Sotto at the office of the Senate President on Thursday and touched on the issue of the boxing champ-turned-politician’s rift with President Rodrigo Duterte following his claims of corrupt practices in government.

“Ang sabi niya, 'mga bossing marami akong bala.' Sabi ko medyo tingnan mo rin mabuti kung ano 'yung hinahawakan mo, mahirap na baka mapasukan ka ng fake na ebidensiya d'yan o dokumento, ang balik sa iyo n'yan matindi,” said Lacson, who himself has many times come out with exposès against government officials.

(He said, 'Boss, I have lots of bullets.' But I said to him to check all the documents that you have because it might end up bad if fake evidence finds its way in there.)

Pacquiao, a long-time administration ally, said he has pieces of evidence of corruption from different government agencies which he would submit to the chief executive. He said he was not attacking the President but instead supporting his anti-corruption drive.

Earlier this week, Duterte dared Pacquiao to back up his claim that the government has grown 3 times more corrupt under his presidency than in previous administrations. Duterte said he would expose Pacquiao as a liar if he fails to name corrupt agencies or officials.

Pacquiao is president of Duterte's party PDP-Laban.



“'Yun lang advice namin sa kanya na kailangan 'yan masustansiya kasi 'pag sumemplang ka sa isang maliit na bagay d'yan, 'yun ang paguukulan ng pansin at makakalimutan lahat 'yung masustansiya mong ilalabas kaya ingatan mong mabuti 'yung sinasabi mong pinanghahawakan mong ebidensiya, mga dokumento,” he said.

(That was our only advice to him, that he has to have substantial evidence because if you fail in just one small detail that is what they would focus on and all your efforts will be gone so take great care of the evidence and documents that you have.)

